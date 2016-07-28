Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 28 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,944-1,380 02,500 0,900-1,398 Gondal 04,000 925-1,375 04,500 922-1,424 Jasdan 0,200 940-1,326 0,300 920-1,323 Jamnagar 02,500 915-1,400 02,000 910-1,400 Junagadh 03,500 905-1,360 03,000 916-1,375 Keshod 01,500 912-1,354 01,500 960-1,399 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,122-1,380 1,050-1,398 0,944-1,173 0,900-1,122 (auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,580 1,340-1,650 1,320-1,610 Sesame (Black) 0,295 2,200-2,756 2,267-2,766 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,072 0,615-0,693 0,611-0,690 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 850-880 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 692 690 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 722 720 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,718 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,728 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed