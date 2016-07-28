Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 28
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,944-1,380 02,500 0,900-1,398
Gondal 04,000 925-1,375 04,500 922-1,424
Jasdan 0,200 940-1,326 0,300 920-1,323
Jamnagar 02,500 915-1,400 02,000 910-1,400
Junagadh 03,500 905-1,360 03,000 916-1,375
Keshod 01,500 912-1,354 01,500 960-1,399
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 1,122-1,380 1,050-1,398 0,944-1,173 0,900-1,122
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,580 1,340-1,650 1,320-1,610
Sesame (Black) 0,295 2,200-2,756 2,267-2,766
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,072 0,615-0,693 0,611-0,690
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 850-880
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 692 690 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 722 720 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,718 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,728 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,190-1,195
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed