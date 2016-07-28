Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 28
1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and
selling.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 1,144-1,380 1,050-1,398 0,922-1,173 0,900-1,122
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,355-1,356 1,455-1,456
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,140 2,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 695 690 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 725 720 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,535-2,540 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,718 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,728 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,270 2,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,190-1,195
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905
Sesame oil 2,735-2,740 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.