Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 29
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 1,032-1,346 01,500 0,944-1,380
Gondal 03,500 960-1,350 04,000 925-1,375
Jasdan 0,200 945-1,323 0,200 940-1,326
Jamnagar 02,000 933-1,370 02,500 915-1,400
Junagadh 03,000 911-1,365 03,500 905-1,360
Keshod 01,500 915-1,345 01,500 912-1,354
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 1,149-1,346 1,122-1,380 1,032-1,181 0,944-1,173
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,355-1,356 1,355-1,356
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,470 1,310-1,590 1,340-1,650
Sesame (Black) 0,190 2,165-2,781 2,200-2,756
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,108 0,615-0,696 0,615-0,693
Rapeseeds 010 800-860 850-880
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 697 695 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 727 725 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,625 1,600 2,565-2,570 2,535-2,540
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,715 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Sesame oil 2,765-2,770 2,735-2,740
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed