Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 29 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Sesame oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 1,149-1,346 1,144-1,380 1,032-1,181 0,922-1,173 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,455-1,456 1,455-1,456 1,355-1,356 1,455-1,456 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 700 695 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 730 725 1,130-1,135 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,625 1,600 2,565-2,570 2,535-2,540 Castor oil commercial 0,712 0,718 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Castor oil BSS 0,722 0,728 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,195-1,200 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm olein 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,735-2,740 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,400-29,500 29,400-29,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.