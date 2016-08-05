Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 05 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil eased due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,945-1,455 02,000 0,960-1,405 Gondal 02,000 980-1,461 03,500 985-1,439 Jasdan 0,300 915-1,374 0,300 912-1,320 Jamnagar 01,000 960-1,400 02,000 946-1,380 Junagadh 01,000 945-1,372 02,000 940-1,365 Keshod 01,000 995-1,390 01,500 998-1,381 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,060-1,455 1,110-1,405 0,945-1,186 0,960-1,172 (auction price) Market delivery 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,445-1,446 1,445-1,446 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,340 1,200-1,580 1,100-1,632 Sesame (Black) 0,290 2,235-2,779 2,275-2,790 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,105 0,605-0,684 0,601-0,677 Rapeseeds 005 800-850 780-850 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 703 703 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 733 733 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,625 2,525-2,530 2,565-2,570 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,920-0,925 0,915-0,920 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed