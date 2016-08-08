Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 08
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 01,500 0,830-1,274 01,500 0,945-1,455
Gondal 00,000 000-1,000 02,000 980-1,461
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 915-1,374
Jamnagar 01,500 920-1,380 01,000 960-1,400
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 01,000 945-1,372
Keshod 01,000 950-1,390 01,000 995-1,390
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 1,060-1,274 1,060-1,455 0,830-1,137 0,945-1,186
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
(traders price)5
Plant delivery 1,445-1,446 1,445-1,446 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,430 1,170-1,600 1,200-1,580
Sesame (Black) 0,375 2,210-2,747 2,235-2,779
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,150 0,601-0,666 0,605-0,684
Rapeseeds 005 800-850 800-850
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 695 698 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 725 728 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925
Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed