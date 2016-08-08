Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 08 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,500 0,830-1,274 01,500 0,945-1,455 Gondal 00,000 000-1,000 02,000 980-1,461 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 915-1,374 Jamnagar 01,500 920-1,380 01,000 960-1,400 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 01,000 945-1,372 Keshod 01,000 950-1,390 01,000 995-1,390 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 1,060-1,274 1,060-1,455 0,830-1,137 0,945-1,186 (auction price) Market delivery 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 (traders price)5 Plant delivery 1,445-1,446 1,445-1,446 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,430 1,170-1,600 1,200-1,580 Sesame (Black) 0,375 2,210-2,747 2,235-2,779 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,150 0,601-0,666 0,605-0,684 Rapeseeds 005 800-850 800-850 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,140 2,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 695 698 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 725 728 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,270 2,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,925-0,930 0,920-0,925 Sesame oil 2,725-2,730 2,725-2,730 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed