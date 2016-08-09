Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 09
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 1,025-1,248 1,060-1,274 0,825-1,139 0,930-1,137
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,410-1,415 1,430-1,435 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,425-1,426 1,445-1,446 1,325-1,326 1,325-1,326
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,400 1,400 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,140 2,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 688 683 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 718 713 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,713 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,270 2,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,930-0,935 0,925-0,930
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Castor oil commercial 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,900-30,000 29,900-30,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.