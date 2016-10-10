Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 10 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,950-1,100 0,941-1,081 0,825-1,040 0,825-1,040 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,225 1,265 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,060 2,070 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 683 698 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 713 728 1,120-1,125 1,140-1,145 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,955-1,960 1,965-1,970 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,975-1,980 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,985-1,990 1,995-2,000 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,200 Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.