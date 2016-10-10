Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 10
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,950-1,100 0,941-1,081 0,825-1,040 0,825-1,040
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,265 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,060 2,070
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 683 698 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 713 728 1,120-1,125 1,140-1,145
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,750 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,760 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,955-1,960 1,965-1,970
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,975-1,980 1,985-1,990
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,985-1,990 1,995-2,000
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,190 2,200
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.