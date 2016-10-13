Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 13 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Palm olien prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,85,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,755-0,950 07,500 0,825-1,100 Gondal 19,000 779-1,008 14,500 837-1,117 Jasdan 1,000 732-0,980 0,600 765-1,078 Jamnagar 02,000 760-1,030 02,000 800-1,105 Junagadh 08,000 743-0,998 06,000 796-1,095 Keshod 03,000 758-1,000 03,000 833-1,118 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,850-0,950 0,950-1,100 0,750-0,900 0,825-1,040 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,610 1,205-1,418 1,205-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,650-2,323 1,600-2,454 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,670-0,715 0,655-0,704 Rapeseeds 012 741-755 715-725 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,125 1,225 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,060 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 683 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 713 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,755 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,765 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,920-1,925 1,955-1,960 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,940-1,945 1,975-1,980 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,950-1,955 1,985-1,990 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,190 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,025-1,030 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed