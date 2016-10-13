Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 13
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien prices moved down due to supply pressure.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,85,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 15,000 0,755-0,950 07,500 0,825-1,100
Gondal 19,000 779-1,008 14,500 837-1,117
Jasdan 1,000 732-0,980 0,600 765-1,078
Jamnagar 02,000 760-1,030 02,000 800-1,105
Junagadh 08,000 743-0,998 06,000 796-1,095
Keshod 03,000 758-1,000 03,000 833-1,118
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,850-0,950 0,950-1,100 0,750-0,900 0,825-1,040
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,610 1,205-1,418 1,205-1,400
Sesame (Black) 0,350 1,650-2,323 1,600-2,454
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,670-0,715 0,655-0,704
Rapeseeds 012 741-755 715-725
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,125 1,225 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,060
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 683 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 713 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,755 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,765 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,920-1,925 1,955-1,960
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,940-1,945 1,975-1,980
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,950-1,955 1,985-1,990
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,190
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,200-1,205
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,025-1,030
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed