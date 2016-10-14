BUZZ-Natco Pharma climbs on raise in foreign investment limit
** Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd rise as much as 3.07 pct to 963 rupees, highest since April 20
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 14 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Palm olien prices eased further due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,85,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,725-0,940 15,000 0,755-0,950 Gondal 17,500 770-0,985 19,000 779-1,008 Jasdan 1,000 723-0,960 1,000 732-0,980 Jamnagar 02,500 771-1,000 02,000 760-1,030 Junagadh 09,000 740-0,975 08,000 743-0,998 Keshod 03,000 760-0,986 03,000 758-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,800-0,940 0,850-0,950 0,725-0,900 0,750-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,670 1,230-1,440 1,205-1,418 Sesame (Black) 0,800 1,750-2,400 1,650-2,323 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,540 0,665-0,719 0,670-0,715 Rapeseeds 013 715-751 741-755 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,100 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 690 690 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 720 720 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,758 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,768 0,775 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,880-1,885 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,900-1,905 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,910-1,915 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
