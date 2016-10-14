Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 14 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. 2. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 3. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,800-0,940 0,850-0,950 0,725-0,900 0,750-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,100 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 2,000 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 695 690 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 725 720 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,775 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,850-1,855 1,900-1,905 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,870-1,875 1,920-1,925 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,880-1,885 1,930-1,935 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.