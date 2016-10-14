Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 14
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
2. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
3. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,800-0,940 0,850-0,950 0,725-0,900 0,750-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,000 1,100 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,950 2,000
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 695 690 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 725 720 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,775 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,850-1,855 1,900-1,905
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,870-1,875 1,920-1,925
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,880-1,885 1,930-1,935
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,080 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,215-1,220 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,995-1,000 1,005-1,010
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.