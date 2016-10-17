Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 17 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,500 0,750-0,950 15,000 0,725-0,940 Gondal 19,000 745-0,977 17,500 770-0,985 Jasdan 1,000 725-0,946 1,000 723-0,960 Jamnagar 02,000 775-0,990 02,500 771-1,000 Junagadh 07,500 724-0,970 09,000 740-0,975 Keshod 03,000 765-0,989 03,000 760-0,986 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,805-0,950 0,800-0,940 0,750-0,921 0,725-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,975 1,225-1,470 1,230-1,440 Sesame (Black) 0,960 1,446-2,358 1,750-2,400 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,545 0,687-0,712 0,665-0,719 Rapeseeds 040 610-700 715-751 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,000 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 705 695 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 735 725 1,145-1,150 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,215-1,220 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed