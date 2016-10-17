Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 17
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,500 0,750-0,950 15,000 0,725-0,940
Gondal 19,000 745-0,977 17,500 770-0,985
Jasdan 1,000 725-0,946 1,000 723-0,960
Jamnagar 02,000 775-0,990 02,500 771-1,000
Junagadh 07,500 724-0,970 09,000 740-0,975
Keshod 03,000 765-0,989 03,000 760-0,986
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,805-0,950 0,800-0,940 0,750-0,921 0,725-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,975 1,225-1,470 1,230-1,440
Sesame (Black) 0,960 1,446-2,358 1,750-2,400
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,545 0,687-0,712 0,665-0,719
Rapeseeds 040 610-700 715-751
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,000 1,000 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,950
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 705 695 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 735 725 1,145-1,150 1,135-1,140
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,850-1,855 1,850-1,855
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,870-1,875 1,870-1,875
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,880-1,885 1,880-1,885
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,080 2,080
Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,215-1,220
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed