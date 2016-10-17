BRIEF-India's Maan Aluminium to consider 1:1 bonus share issue
* Says to consider 1:1 bonus share issue Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qHO0Jw) Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 17 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. 3. Cottonseed oil gained due to retail demand. 4. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,805-0,950 0,800-0,940 0,750-0,921 0,725-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,990 1,000 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,920 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 710 695 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 740 725 1,155-1,160 1,135-1,140 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,760 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,770 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,800-1,805 1,850-1,855 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,820-1,825 1,870-1,875 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,830-1,835 1,880-1,885 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,080 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,215-1,220 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,010-1,015 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.
(Adds text, updates prices) By Shashwat Pradhan May 15 Most Asian currencies edged up against the dollar on Monday, shrugging off threats from a ransomware attack that locked up more than 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries, and a missile test by North Korea. The weekend cyber attack, which slowed down after a security researcher stumbled on a way to at least temporarily limit the worm's spread, was expected to speed up on Monday when employees returning to work