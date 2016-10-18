UPDATE 1-Adani defers Australian coal project investment decision
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 18 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,000 0,775-0,941 16,500 0,750-0,950 Gondal 19,500 766-0,975 19,000 745-0,977 Jasdan 1,000 744-0,950 1,000 725-0,946 Jamnagar 03,000 760-0,994 02,000 775-0,900 Junagadh 07,000 725-0,965 07,500 724-0,970 Keshod 03,000 770-0,990 03,000 765-0,989 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,811-0,941 0,805-0,950 0,775-0,935 0,750-0,921 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,295 1,200-1,410 1,225-1,470 Sesame (Black) 0,900 1,450-2,323 1,446-2,358 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,280 0,670-0,709 0,687-0,712 Rapeseeds 034 723-761 710-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,985 0,990 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 712 710 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 742 740 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,780-1,785 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,800-1,805 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,810-1,815 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
(Changed RBI data on Indian forex turnover: Apr 24 to Apr 28 to May 01 to May 05) May 15 The Reserve Bank of India released the following data on turnover in the Indian forex market for the period from May 01 to May 05, 2017 (All figures in $mln). PURCHASES ---------- Merchant FCY/INR FCY/FCY Spot Forward Forward Spot Forward Forward