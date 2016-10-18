Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 18 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,000 0,775-0,941 16,500 0,750-0,950 Gondal 19,500 766-0,975 19,000 745-0,977 Jasdan 1,000 744-0,950 1,000 725-0,946 Jamnagar 03,000 760-0,994 02,000 775-0,900 Junagadh 07,000 725-0,965 07,500 724-0,970 Keshod 03,000 770-0,990 03,000 765-0,989 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,811-0,941 0,805-0,950 0,775-0,935 0,750-0,921 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,295 1,200-1,410 1,225-1,470 Sesame (Black) 0,900 1,450-2,323 1,446-2,358 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,280 0,670-0,709 0,687-0,712 Rapeseeds 034 723-761 710-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,985 0,990 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,900 1,920 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 712 710 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 742 740 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,780-1,785 1,800-1,805 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,800-1,805 1,820-1,825 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,810-1,815 1,830-1,835 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,030 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,235-1,240 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed