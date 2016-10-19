Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 19
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 0,90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 17,500 0,700-0,903 17,000 0,775-0,941
Gondal 19,500 748-0,950 19,500 766-0,975
Jasdan 1,200 740-0,915 1,000 744-0,950
Jamnagar 03,000 744-0,980 03,000 760-0,994
Junagadh 07,500 700-0,932 07,000 725-0,965
Keshod 03,000 754-0,990 03,000 770-0,990
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,750-0,903 0,811-0,941 0,700-0,900 0,775-0,935
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,040 1,140-1,465 1,200-1,410
Sesame (Black) 0,960 1,610-2,351 1,450-2,323
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,340 0,651-0,705 0,670-0,709
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 723-761
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,870 1,880
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 710 707 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 740 737 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,720-1,725 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,740-1,745 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,750-1,755 1,770-1,775
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,990 2,000
Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,225-1,230
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed