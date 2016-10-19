Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 19 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,00,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,31,000-0,32,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,500 0,700-0,903 17,000 0,775-0,941 Gondal 19,500 748-0,950 19,500 766-0,975 Jasdan 1,200 740-0,915 1,000 744-0,950 Jamnagar 03,000 744-0,980 03,000 760-0,994 Junagadh 07,500 700-0,932 07,000 725-0,965 Keshod 03,000 754-0,990 03,000 770-0,990 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,903 0,811-0,941 0,700-0,900 0,775-0,935 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,040 1,140-1,465 1,200-1,410 Sesame (Black) 0,960 1,610-2,351 1,450-2,323 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,340 0,651-0,705 0,670-0,709 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 723-761 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,870 1,880 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 710 707 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 740 737 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,720-1,725 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,740-1,745 1,760-1,765 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,750-1,755 1,770-1,775 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,990 2,000 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,225-1,230 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed