Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 19
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,750-0,903 0,811-0,941 0,700-0,900 0,775-0,935
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,850 1,880
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 708 707 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 738 737 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,747 0,750 1,150-1,155 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,757 0,760 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,690-1,695 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,710-1,715 1,760-1,765
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,720-1,725 1,770-1,775
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,970 2,000
Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,225-1,230
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,900-23,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.