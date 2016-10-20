Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 20
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure.
* Castor oil prices eased due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,00,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 17,500 0,600-0,861 17,500 0,700-0,903
Gondal 21,000 700-0,900 19,500 748-0,950
Jasdan 1,500 672-0,865 1,200 740-0,915
Jamnagar 03,000 710-0,924 03,000 744-0,980
Junagadh 09,000 610-0,877 07,500 700-0,932
Keshod 04,000 683-0,896 03,000 754-0,990
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,861 0,750-0,903 0,600-0,854 0,700-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,670 1,125-1,420 1,140-1,465
Sesame (Black) 1,040 1,500-2,371 1,610-2,351
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,650-0,697 0,651-0,705
Rapeseeds 080 762-800 723-761
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,950 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,800 1,850
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 708 708 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 738 738 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,747 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,757 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,650-1,655 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,670-1,675 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,680-1,685 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,920 1,970
Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed