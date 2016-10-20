Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 20 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Castor oil prices eased due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,25,000 versus 1,00,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,500 0,600-0,861 17,500 0,700-0,903 Gondal 21,000 700-0,900 19,500 748-0,950 Jasdan 1,500 672-0,865 1,200 740-0,915 Jamnagar 03,000 710-0,924 03,000 744-0,980 Junagadh 09,000 610-0,877 07,500 700-0,932 Keshod 04,000 683-0,896 03,000 754-0,990 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,861 0,750-0,903 0,600-0,854 0,700-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,670 1,125-1,420 1,140-1,465 Sesame (Black) 1,040 1,500-2,371 1,610-2,351 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,650-0,697 0,651-0,705 Rapeseeds 080 762-800 723-761 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,800 1,850 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 708 708 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 738 738 1,155-1,160 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,747 1,140-1,145 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,757 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,650-1,655 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,670-1,675 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,680-1,685 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,920 1,970 Cottonseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed