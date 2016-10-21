Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,500 0,600-0,818 17,500 0,600-0,861 Gondal 35,000 665-0,877 21,000 700-0,900 Jasdan 1,500 629-0,846 1,500 672-0,865 Jamnagar 03,000 675-0,900 03,000 710-0,924 Junagadh 10,000 613-0,840 09,000 610-0,877 Keshod 05,000 650-0,885 04,000 683-0,896 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,818 0,650-0,861 0,600-0,800 0,600-0,854 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,005 1,135-1,440 1,125-1,420 Sesame (Black) 0,960 1,500-2,428 1,500-2,371 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,380 0,655-0,697 0,650-0,697 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 762-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,880 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,770 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 703 708 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 733 738 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,742 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,752 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,600-1,605 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,620-1,625 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,630-1,635 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,890 1,920 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 1,005-1,010 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed