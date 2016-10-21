Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 21
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,650-0,818 0,650-0,854 0,600-0,800 0,600-0,831
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,850 0,900 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,800
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 703 708 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 733 738 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,743 0,742 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,753 0,752 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,580-1,585 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,600-1,605 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,920
Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,230-1,235
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,500-21,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.