Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 21 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,650-0,818 0,650-0,854 0,600-0,800 0,600-0,831 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,750 1,800 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 703 708 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 733 738 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,743 0,742 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,753 0,752 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,580-1,585 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,600-1,605 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,870 1,920 Cottonseed oil refined 1,225-1,230 1,230-1,235 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,500-21,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.