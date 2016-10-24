Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 24
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 18,000 0,625-0,850 17,500 0,600-0,818
Gondal 38,000 650-0,863 35,000 665-0,877
Jasdan 1,500 600-0,840 1,500 629-0,846
Jamnagar 04,000 667-0,880 03,000 675-0,900
Junagadh 12,000 615-0,825 10,000 613-0,840
Keshod 05,000 654-0,861 05,000 650-0,885
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,850 0,650-0,818 0,625-0,841 0,600-0,800
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,060 1,100-1,451 1,135-1,440
Sesame (Black) 1,120 1,600-2,300 1,500-2,428
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,660-0,700 0,655-0,697
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 762-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,850 0,850 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 703 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 733 1,125-1,130 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,743 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,753 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,225-1,230
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,995-1,000 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed