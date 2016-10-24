Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 24 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,625-0,850 17,500 0,600-0,818 Gondal 38,000 650-0,863 35,000 665-0,877 Jasdan 1,500 600-0,840 1,500 629-0,846 Jamnagar 04,000 667-0,880 03,000 675-0,900 Junagadh 12,000 615-0,825 10,000 613-0,840 Keshod 05,000 654-0,861 05,000 650-0,885 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,850 0,650-0,818 0,625-0,841 0,600-0,800 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,060 1,100-1,451 1,135-1,440 Sesame (Black) 1,120 1,600-2,300 1,500-2,428 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,660-0,700 0,655-0,697 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 762-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,750 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 703 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 733 1,125-1,130 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,743 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,753 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,870 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,225-1,230 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed