Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 24
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,650-0,850 0,650-0,818 0,625-0,841 0,600-0,800
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,850 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,750
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 673 703 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 703 733 1,120-1,125 1,150-1,155
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,743 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,753 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,820 1,870
Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,225-1,230
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,985-0,990 1,015-1,020
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,500-21,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.