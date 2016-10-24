Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 24 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,650-0,850 0,650-0,818 0,625-0,841 0,600-0,800 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,750 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 673 703 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 703 733 1,120-1,125 1,150-1,155 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,743 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,753 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,820 1,870 Cottonseed oil refined 1,205-1,210 1,225-1,230 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,500-21,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.