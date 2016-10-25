Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 25
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 17,000 0,650-0,851 18,000 0,625-0,850
Gondal 35,000 669-0,866 38,000 650-0,863
Jasdan 1,500 611-0,832 1,500 600-0,840
Jamnagar 05,000 645-0,871 04,000 667-0,880
Junagadh 12,000 623-0,840 12,000 615-0,825
Keshod 05,000 655-0,875 05,000 654-0,861
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,851 0,650-0,850 0,650-0,833 0,625-0,841
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,010 1,145-1,470 1,100-1,451
Sesame (Black) 1,200 1,621-2,333 1,600-2,300
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,280 0,650-0,694 0,660-0,700
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 762-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,700 1,700
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 660 673 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 690 703 1,100-1,105 1,120-1,125
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,820 1,820
Cottonseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,205-1,210
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed