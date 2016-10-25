Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 25 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,851 0,650-0,850 0,650-0,833 0,625-0,841 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,650 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 673 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 675 703 1,090-1,095 1,120-1,125 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,450-1,455 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,470-1,475 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,480-1,485 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,820 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,205-1,210 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,500-21,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.