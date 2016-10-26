Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 26 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Cottonseed oil eased further due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 18,000 0,700-0,845 17,000 0,650-0,851 Gondal 32,000 690-0,864 35,000 669-0,866 Jasdan 1,500 615-0,825 1,500 611-0,832 Jamnagar 04,000 687-0,876 05,000 645-0,871 Junagadh 15,000 650-0,823 12,000 623-0,840 Keshod 05,000 669-0,880 05,000 655-0,875 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,725-0,845 0,700-0,851 0,700-0,821 0,650-0,833 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,135-1,471 1,145-1,470 Sesame (Black) 0,880 1,600-2,287 1,621-2,333 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,175 0,675-0,719 0,650-0,694 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 762-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,620 1,650 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 638 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 668 675 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,750 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,430-1,435 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,730 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,185-1,190 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed