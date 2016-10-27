Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 27 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 16,500 0,600-0,831 18,000 0,700-0,845 Gondal 32,500 650-0,852 32,000 690-0,864 Jasdan 1,500 626-0,833 1,500 615-0,825 Jamnagar 05,000 680-0,863 04,000 687-0,876 Junagadh 12,000 645-0,844 15,000 650-0,823 Keshod 05,000 656-0,860 05,000 669-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,831 0,725-0,845 0,600-0,825 0,700-0,821 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,535 1,140-1,475 1,135-1,471 Sesame (Black) 0,810 1,540-2,286 1,600-2,287 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,170 0,680-0,702 0,675-0,719 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 762-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,835 0,835 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 642 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 672 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,753 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,763 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed