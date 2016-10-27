Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 27
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 16,500 0,600-0,831 18,000 0,700-0,845
Gondal 32,500 650-0,852 32,000 690-0,864
Jasdan 1,500 626-0,833 1,500 615-0,825
Jamnagar 05,000 680-0,863 04,000 687-0,876
Junagadh 12,000 645-0,844 15,000 650-0,823
Keshod 05,000 656-0,860 05,000 669-0,880
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,831 0,725-0,845 0,600-0,825 0,700-0,821
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,535 1,140-1,475 1,135-1,471
Sesame (Black) 0,810 1,540-2,286 1,600-2,287
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,170 0,680-0,702 0,675-0,719
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 762-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,835 0,835 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 650 642 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 680 672 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,753 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,763 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed