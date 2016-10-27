Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 27 1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to supply pressure. 2. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,650-0,831 0,725-0,845 0,600-0,825 0,700-0,821 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,835 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 650 642 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 680 672 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,753 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,763 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,400-1,405 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,420-1,425 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,430-1,435 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,700-21,800 21,700-21,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.