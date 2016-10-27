Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-October 27
1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to supply pressure.
2. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,650-0,831 0,725-0,845 0,600-0,825 0,700-0,821
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,830 0,835 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 650 642 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 680 672 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,753 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,763 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,400-1,405 1,420-1,425
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,420-1,425 1,440-1,445
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,430-1,435 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,175-1,180
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,700-21,800 21,700-21,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.