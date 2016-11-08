Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 08
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply as crushing low during
recent Diwali holidays.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to low retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,610-0,882 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,855
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,910 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,680
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 635 638 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 665 668 1,040-1,055 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,570-1,575 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,590-1,595 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,790
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,700-21,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.