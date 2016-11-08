Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 08 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply as crushing low during recent Diwali holidays. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,610-0,882 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,855 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,910 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 665 668 1,040-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,570-1,575 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,590-1,595 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,800 1,790 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,940-0,945 0,945-0,950 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,700-21,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.