Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 11 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply as crushing affected due to non availability of raw groundnuts as all market yards were closed. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien gained due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,925 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,700 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 655 652 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 685 682 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,560-1,565 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,580-1,585 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,600-1,605 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,750 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,940-0,945 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,900-22,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.