Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 14
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
* All market yards remain closed due to payment problems following ban on
500-1000 rupee currency notes.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,00,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,00,000-0,31,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 16,500 0,600-0,831
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 32,500 650-0,852
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,500 626-0,833
Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 680-0,863
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 12,000 645-0,844
Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 656-0,860
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,140-1,475
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,540-2,286
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,680-0,702
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 762-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,945 0,935 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,720 1,700
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 655 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 685 1,080-1,085 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,570-1,575 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,590-1,595 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,610-1,615 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,790 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
*****Transactions remained standstill at food grains and oil seeds markets.
Transport activities also at standstill due to financial-payment problems
following ban on 500-1000 rupee currency notes.
Castor seeds future market is closed on account of Guru Nanak
Jayanti.