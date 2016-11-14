Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 14
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,910 0,935 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,700
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 638 655 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 668 685 1,070-1,075 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530
Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,575-1,580 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,900-22,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.