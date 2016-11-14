Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 14 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,910 0,935 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,680 1,700 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 655 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 668 685 1,070-1,075 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,600 1,600 2,525-2,530 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,760 0,755 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,770 0,765 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,555-1,560 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,575-1,580 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,595-1,600 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,770 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,755-2,760 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,900-22,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.