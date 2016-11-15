Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 15 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. 2. Sesame oil declined due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,905 0,910 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,660 1,680 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 668 668 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,500 1,600 2,375-2,380 2,525-2,530 Castor oil commercial 0,765 0,760 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Castor oil BSS 0,775 0,770 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,535-1,540 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,595-1,600 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,750 1,770 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,600-2,605 2,755-2,760 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,200-22,300 21,900-22,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.