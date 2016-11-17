Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 17 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Castor oil moved up further due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,900 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,620 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 641 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 671 668 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,425 1,425 2,255-2,260 2,255-2,260 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,770 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,780 1,180-1,185 1,170-1,175 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,525-1,530 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,260-1,265 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,200-22,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.