Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 18 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. * All market yards remain closed due to payment problems following ban on 500-1000 rupee currency notes. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,00,000 versus 1,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,00,000-0,31,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 16,500 0,600-0,831 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 32,500 650-0,852 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,500 626-0,833 Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 680-0,863 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 12,000 645-0,844 Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 656-0,860 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,140-1,475 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,540-2,286 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,680-0,702 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 762-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 643 641 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 673 671 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,425 1,425 2,255-2,260 2,255-2,260 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,090-1,095 Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed *****Freight rates of road transport and prices of food grains-pulses-oilseeds are not available as all market yards remain closed due to payment problems following ban on 500-1000 rupee currency notes.