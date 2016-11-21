Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 21
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply as production hit due to
closure of market yards and non-availability of raw groundnuts.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
* All market yards remain closed due to payment problems following ban on
500-1000 rupee currency notes.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,00,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,00,000-0,31,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 16,500 0,600-0,831
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 32,500 650-0,852
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,500 626-0,833
Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 680-0,863
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 12,000 645-0,844
Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 656-0,860
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,140-1,475
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,540-2,286
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,680-0,702
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 762-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,930 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,660 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 655 650 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 685 680 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,425 1,425 2,255-2,260 2,255-2,260
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,780 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,790 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,555-1,560 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,575-1,580 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,595-1,600 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,770 1,750
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
*****Freight rates of road transport and prices of food grains-pulses-oilseeds
are not available as all market yards remain closed due to payment problems
following ban on 500-1000 rupee currency notes.