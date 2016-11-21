Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 21
1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,970 0,970 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,640 1,640
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 657 650 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 687 680 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,425 1,425 2,255-2,260 2,255-2,260
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,535-1,540 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,575-1,580 1,575-1,580
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,475-2,480 2,475-2,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.