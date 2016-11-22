Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 22 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Sesame oil moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,970 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,640 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 657 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 687 1,075-1,080 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,425 2,225-2,230 2,255-2,260 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,525-1,530 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,545-1,550 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,565-1,570 1,575-1,580 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,435-2,440 2,475-2,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,700-22,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.