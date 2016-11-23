Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 23 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. 4. Mustard oil improved down due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 643 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 673 678 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,525-1,530 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,565-1,570 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,730 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155 Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,435-2,440 2,435-2,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,700-22,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.