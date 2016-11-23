Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 23
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.
4. Mustard oil improved down due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 643 648 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 673 678 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Castor oil commercial 0,775 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,785 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,525-1,530 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,565-1,570
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,730
Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,150-1,155
Rapeseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,130-1,135
Palm olein 0,950-0,955 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,435-2,440 2,435-2,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,700-22,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.