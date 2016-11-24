Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 24
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved further due to thin supply.
* Most of the market yards of Saurashtra remain closed due to payment
problems following ban on 500-1000 rupee currency notes.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,00,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,03,000-0,04,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 16,500 0,600-0,831
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 32,500 650-0,852
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,500 626-0,833
Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 680-0,863
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 12,000 645-0,844
Keshod 00,000 000-0,000 05,000 656-0,860
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,140-1,475
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,540-2,286
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,680-0,702
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 762-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,940 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 647 643 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 673 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Castor oil commercial 0,778 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,788 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155
Palm oil 0,950-0,955 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 2,435-2,440 2,435-2,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
*****Freight rates of road transport and prices of food grains-pulses-oilseeds
are not available as most of the market yards remain closed due to payment
problems following ban on 500-1000 rupee currency notes.