Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 24 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to increased selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 4. Mustard oil moved up further due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,940 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 650 643 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 680 673 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Castor oil commercial 0,778 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,788 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,515-1,520 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,545-1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,950-0,955 Sesame oil 2,435-2,440 2,435-2,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,700-22,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.