Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 24
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to increased selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
4. Mustard oil moved up further due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,930 0,940 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 650 643 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 680 673 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Castor oil commercial 0,778 0,775 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,788 0,785 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,495-1,500 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,515-1,520 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,535-1,540 1,545-1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,150-1,155
Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,950-0,955
Sesame oil 2,435-2,440 2,435-2,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,700-22,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.