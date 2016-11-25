Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 25
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
2. Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure.
3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,930 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 653 650 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 683 680 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,400 2,200-2,205 2,225-2,230
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,778 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,788 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,495-1,500
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,505-1,510 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,435-2,440
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,700-22,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.