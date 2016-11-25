Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 25 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Sesame oil dropped due to supply pressure. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 653 650 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 683 680 1,080-1,085 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,400 2,200-2,205 2,225-2,230 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,778 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,788 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,505-1,510 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,435-2,440 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,700-22,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.