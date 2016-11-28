Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,925 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 660 653 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 690 683 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,535-1,540 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.