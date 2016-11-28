Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 28
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to short supply.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,650-0,831 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,825
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,970 0,925 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 660 653 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 690 683 1,090-1,095 1,080-1,085
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,515-1,520 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,535-1,540 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,555-1,560 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,160-1,165
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.