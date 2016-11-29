Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 29
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
2. Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,780-0,924 0,650-0,831 0,760-0,880 0,600-0,825
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,970 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 660 660 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 690 690 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,515-1,520
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,555-1,560
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,700-22,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.