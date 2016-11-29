Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 29 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,780-0,924 0,650-0,831 0,760-0,880 0,600-0,825 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,970 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 660 660 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 690 690 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,515-1,520 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,530-1,535 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 1,165-1,170 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,700-22,800 22,700-22,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.