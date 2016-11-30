RRajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 30
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil moved up due to short supply.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,08,000-0,08,500
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,640-0,885 07,000 0,760-0,924
Gondal 10,500 667-0,904 09,000 705-0,943
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,500 626-0,833
Jamnagar 01,000 700-0,900 01,000 721-0,900
Junagadh 05,000 671-0,867 03,000 700-0,899
Keshod 02,000 660-0,845 05,000 656-0,860
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,750-0,885 0,780-0,924 0,640-0,870 0,760-0,880
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,600 1,200-1,515 1,035-1,380
Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,610-2,323 1,480-2,381
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,701-0,745 0,700-0,760
Rapeseeds 011 700-740 762-800
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 660 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 690 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195
Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed