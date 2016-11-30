RRajkot Oilseed Complex Open- November 30 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,80,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,08,000-0,08,500 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,640-0,885 07,000 0,760-0,924 Gondal 10,500 667-0,904 09,000 705-0,943 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,500 626-0,833 Jamnagar 01,000 700-0,900 01,000 721-0,900 Junagadh 05,000 671-0,867 03,000 700-0,899 Keshod 02,000 660-0,845 05,000 656-0,860 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,885 0,780-0,924 0,640-0,870 0,760-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,600 1,200-1,515 1,035-1,380 Sesame (Black) 0,240 1,610-2,323 1,480-2,381 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,701-0,745 0,700-0,760 Rapeseeds 011 700-740 762-800 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 663 660 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 693 690 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed