Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-November 30
1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,750-0,885 0,780-0,924 0,640-0,870 0,760-0,880
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,950 0,960 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 665 660 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 695 690 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,790 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,800 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,540-1,545 1,550-1,555
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,165-1,170
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,190-1,195
Palm olein 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,700-22,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.