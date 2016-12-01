Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 01
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 10,000 0,630-0,870 12,000 0,640-0,885
Gondal 09,500 625-0,877 10,500 667-0,904
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,500 626-0,833
Jamnagar 03,000 661-0,860 01,000 700-0,900
Junagadh 06,000 675-0,865 05,000 671-0,867
Keshod 03,000 620-0,833 02,000 660-0,845
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,760-0,885 0,750-0,885 0,630-0,855 0,640-0,870
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,350 1,225-1,350 1,200-1,515
Sesame (Black) 0,560 1,750-2,390 1,610-2,323
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,275 0,710-0,736 0,701-0,745
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,935 0,950 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 670 665 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 700 695 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,790 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,800 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed