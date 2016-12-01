Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 01
1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groudnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,760-0,870 0,750-0,885 0,630-0,855 0,640-0,870
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,930 0,950 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 670 665 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 700 695 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.