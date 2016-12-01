Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 01 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-0,870 0,750-0,885 0,630-0,855 0,640-0,870 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,950 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 670 665 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 700 695 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,510-1,515 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,175-1,180 1,170-1,175 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.