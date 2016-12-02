Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 02 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to short supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil gained due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 11,000 0,720-0,841 10,000 0,630-0,870 Gondal 12,000 677-0,850 09,500 625-0,877 Jasdan 0,500 700-0,812 1,500 626-0,833 Jamnagar 03,000 680-0,845 03,000 661-0,860 Junagadh 05,000 690-0,833 06,000 675-0,865 Keshod 03,000 634-0,809 03,000 620-0,833 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,883 0,760-0,870 0,720-0,841 0,630-0,855 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,480 1,231-1,451 1,225-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,525 1,750-2,360 1,750-2,390 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,200 0,710-0,736 0,710-0,736 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 680 670 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 710 700 1,115-1,120 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,510-1,515 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,185-1,190 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed