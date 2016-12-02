Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 02 1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil gained due to short supply. 3. Palm olien improved due to retail demand. 4. Mustard oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,740-0,883 0,760-0,870 0,720-0,841 0,630-0,855 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,930 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 680 670 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 710 700 1,115-1,120 1,100-1,105 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,780 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,790 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,505-1,510 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,175-1,180 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,200-1,205 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati Ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,900-23,000 22,900-23,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.