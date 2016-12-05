Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 05
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 12,000 0,640-0,880 11,000 0,720-0,841
Gondal 13,500 654-0,859 12,000 677-0,850
Jasdan 0,400 677-0,805 0,500 700-0,812
Jamnagar 03,000 665-0,871 03,000 680-0,845
Junagadh 04,500 660-0,845 05,000 690-0,833
Keshod 02,500 616-0,823 03,000 634-0,809
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,880 0,740-0,883 0,640-0,842 0,720-0,841
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,920 1,225-1,425 1,231-1,451
Sesame (Black) 1,025 1,730-2,220 1,750-2,360
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,280 0,705-0,733 0,710-0,736
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg--------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 n.q. n.q.
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 680 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 712 710 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490
Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510
Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,190-1,195
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed