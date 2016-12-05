Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- December 05 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,90,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,640-0,880 11,000 0,720-0,841 Gondal 13,500 654-0,859 12,000 677-0,850 Jasdan 0,400 677-0,805 0,500 700-0,812 Jamnagar 03,000 665-0,871 03,000 680-0,845 Junagadh 04,500 660-0,845 05,000 690-0,833 Keshod 02,500 616-0,823 03,000 634-0,809 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,880 0,740-0,883 0,640-0,842 0,720-0,841 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,920 1,225-1,425 1,231-1,451 Sesame (Black) 1,025 1,730-2,220 1,750-2,360 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,280 0,705-0,733 0,710-0,736 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 700-740 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 682 680 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 712 710 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,375 1,375 2,200-2,205 2,200-2,205 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,485-1,490 1,485-1,490 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,505-1,510 1,505-1,510 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,195-1,200 1,190-1,195 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Vanaspati ghee 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed